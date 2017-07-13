Officials now say 6M gallons of sewage spilled into Hudson in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy City officials are now saying that more sewage was released into the Hudson than was initially reported.

Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello says sewer overflows caused Troy and Albany to spill six million gallons of sewage into the river. That’s two million gallons more than what was reported earlier.

The spills themselves are not illegal. Both cities failed to report the incident until 18 days later, a violation of state notification law.

The DEC is now investigating.