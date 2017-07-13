Local colleges make transferring easier

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Transferring between colleges has never been easier.

With the Excelsior Scholarship being implemented this year, the transferring between a public and a private school might prove to be more challenging.

“This one really is looking at all of our programs and a comprehensive look at all of the programs across the college,” Penny Haynes, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs and Provost at Schenectady County Community College, said.

Schenectady County Community College announced that they have now officially signed an articulation agreement with Siena College, making it easier to transfer from the two-year college to the four-year private college. Agreements like this have happened before but on a much smaller scale.

“A lot of times we have various divisions say this is a really good transfer program and they make agreements whereas this was across the board looking at every program that we have.”

“It’s a win-win for both the students and the faculty so that they have a go-to guide as to how to transfer to Siena,” Jennifer Sloan, Associate Director of Admissions at Siena College and Transfer Coordinator, said.

Schenectady County Community College is not the only two-year university looking to partner with a four-year private university. In fact, this is a trend expected to continue across upstate New York.

“We just created a prototype articulation agreements with Hudson Valley in Health care. A significant number of agreements with Fulton Montgomery College,” John Kowal, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Maria College, said.

While this is the first year these programs are starting, it also is the first year for the Excelsior Scholarship, which some predict could hurt private universities in New York.

Siena and Maria College feel that this is an opportunity for students to attend a two-year college at a cheaper cost and then transfer to a private four-year college. This makes these agreements between two-year and four-year schools even more important.

“They will have an added incentive to pursue their study there and then provide their pathway here to Maria to study in the field that is very targeted towards the health care profession,” Kowal said.

“That’s why we have increased our transfer scholarships and our grants,” Sloan said.