Contest being held for Travers VIP experience

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NYRA is teaming up with Coca-Cola to give fans a chance to visit the Saratoga Race Course like VIPs.

Track season is almost here and you could be a winner.

First up, a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the 148th running of the Travers is up for grabs.

One lucky racing fan will win a table for four in the Turf Terrace, including admission and dining for the big day of racing.

Fans can also enter to win a reserved table in the Fourstardave Sports Bar complete with food vouchers.

One table will be given away each week of the meet.

For chances in the Travers contest, you can buy Coca-Cola products at participating Kinney Drug stores. Enter contest.

For chances in the sports bar contest, you can buy products at participating Price Chopper supermarkets. Enter contest.