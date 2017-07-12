Visa looking to help small businesses go cashless

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Visa is looking to push more small businesses into updating their digital payment technology, offering up to $500,000 to 50 U.S.-based small business owners that are committed to going cashless.

To participate in Visa Inc.’s Cashless Challenge, small business restaurants, cafés or food truck owners will need to describe what cashless means for them, their employees and customers.

“At Visa, we believe you can be everywhere you want to be, and that it should be easy to pay and be paid in more ways than ever – whether it’s a phone, card, wearable or other device,” said Jack Forestell, head of global merchant solutions, Visa Inc. “With 70% of the world, or more than 5 billion people, connected via mobile device by 20201, we have an incredible opportunity to educate merchants and consumers alike on the effectiveness of going cashless.”

For more information, visit https://usa.visa.com/.