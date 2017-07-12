Replica Columbus ships open to visitors in Albany

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) –  A piece of living history is opening to the public on Wednesday.

Replicas of Christopher Columbus’s ships, the Nina and the Pinta have arrived at the Albany Yacht Club in Rensselaer.

They’ve been called the most historically correct replicas of the ships ever built.

The ships are used as a floating museum to teach visitors about the types of ships used by explorers.

They are here through the weekend before they set sail again early Monday morning.

The ships are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission charges are $8.00 for adults, $ 7.00 for seniors, and $6.00 for students 5 – 16.   Children 4 and under are Free

For more information visit www.ninapinta.org.

