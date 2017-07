KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a man they say was involved in a pedestrian hit and run in Kingsbury.

Police say Dillon Morris, 23, hit the man on Route 196 and then left the scene. The man, according to police, was seriously injured.

The victim was airlifted to the hopsital.

The crash happened at around 4 a.m. on Monday.

Morris is now facing felony charges.