Order up! Celebrating 70 years of Mike’s Hot Dogs

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mike’s Hot Dogs has been around for 70 years, serving some of the best hot dogs in the area, as well as a full menu of breakfast and lunch menus.

70 years is a long time to be doing the same thing in the same place. But if you’re good at it, then why change?

Mike’s Hot Dogs hasn’t changed much in the last 70 years. They stick to their go-to of home-cooked breakfast cooked on the griddle out in front. They quickly scramble or fry eggs, hash browns, make burgers, and of course Mike’s famous hot dog with meat sauce.

Mike’s opens at 5 a.m., located right down the street from the River’s Casino and Resort.