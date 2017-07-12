Local man charged in connection with his grandmother’s death

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a man they say killed his 95-year-old grandmother over the weekend.

Police say 50-year-old Kevin Gonyea strangled his own grandmother to death in her home on Sunday. It’s the same home police say he was living at with his wife Melissa Gonyea.

Kevin Gonyea was charged with second degree murder among other charges. Melissa Gonyea was charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence.

Police initially came here to investigate an unattended death and said they later learned Twiss was killed by strangulation.

Both were arraigned in the Town of Kingsbury Court. Kevin was remanded to jail without bail. Bail was set at $30,000/$60,000 bond for Melissa.