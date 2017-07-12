Former teaching aid accused of showing naked pictures of himself to female students

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The North Greenbush Police Department arrested a former employee of Vanderheyden accused of showing inappropriate pictures of himself to students.

Randy Lee Watson, 32, of Loudonville, turned himself in following an arrest warrant.

He’s accused of showing a female student a naked picture of himself in the fall of 2016. Police say he also showed a naked photo of himself to another female student in early 2017.

Watson was charged with two counts of third-degree obscenity and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say there is no evidence that he had sexual contact with either of the students.

Anyone who believes they were a victim is urged to contact police at (518)-283-5323.