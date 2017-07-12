Congressmen file Article of Impeachment against President Trump

By Published:

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Two Democratic Congressmen introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Congressman Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) and Al Green (D-Texas) jointly filed the Articles of Impeachment because they say President Trump obstructed justice in the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“I am introducing Articles of Impeachment to begin a long process to protect our country from abuse of power, obstruction of justice, and impulsive, ignorant incompetence,” Rep. Sherman said.

Click here to read the Article of Impeachment (H.Res.438) filed by Rep. Sherman and Rep. Green.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s