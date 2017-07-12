Abandoned cats rescued from Troy apartment

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police are searching for the owner of 15 cats after police say they were found in her vacant apartment.

These cats are finally getting the care they need. That’s after police say they found them inside a filthy home without food or water.

Troy Animal Control officer Kevin McDonough tried to give us an idea of how the cats had been living. The front door was as far as we were willing to go.

“Cat feces and urine was everywhere,” Troy Animal Control Officer Kevin McDonough said.

McDonough says the landlord allowed him to enter the 6th Avenue apartment and trap as many of the cat’s as he could after the animal control officer got a tip that 15 cats that had been abandoned by the previous resident.

“We know who she is but we aren’t sure where she’s living now,” McDonough said. “We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law on this. Probably a week I would say there was nothing in there.”

McDonough successfully removed nine cats who are now being cared for by the staff at Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS).

“They are going to have continual access to food and water. They are in a safe place where staff will take care of them,” Mike Buckley, of MHHS, said. “So, they will get the best care they can here.”

The cats all appear to be very friendly and the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society say they could be put up for adoption soon, pending the case.