7/12 Pet Connection: Chynna

Chynna 4 year old Pitbull SF

Hi! I am Chynna. I am a sweet girl that loves everyone. My owners were moving to no pet housing so I had to come to find a new home.

I was semi-house trained in my home, but I have been doing very well here keeping my kennel clean.

I like to go for walks. I enjoy playing with toys, and I am good at retrieving and giving up toys to chase some more. Tennis balls and plush toys are my favorites.

I lived with another big dog and did well together. I ride well in the car. I will shower you with kisses and roll over to have my belly rubbed.

I would appreciate an active owner for walks and playtime. I will need some patience as I adapt into my new surroundings and fine tune my house training.

Berkshire Humane Society 413-447-7878

