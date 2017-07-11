Two taken into custody following foot pursuit in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are looking for information regarding an incident in Schenectady Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said they attempted to interact with two males on State Street when they fled on foot. They were later taken into custody a short distance away.

Witnesses told police one of the males fired a shot at officers. A weapon was recovered from the scene; however, police are working to confirm if any shots were actually fired.

Anyone who was in the area of 817/819 State Street between 4:50 p.m. and 5 p.m. is asked to check their vehicles for any damage resulting from a gunshot. Anyone with vehicle damage or witnessed the event is asked to call police at (518) 382-5263.