Survey: Majority of Republicans say colleges, universities have negative impact on US

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – A survey by Pew Research Center found sharp partisan views on national institutions including religious organizations, labor unions, the media, and higher education.

According to Pew, while majority of the public says colleges and universities have a positive effect on the United States, majority of Republicans and Republican leaning independents say colleges and universities are having a negative impact on the country.

Pew Found little change in views of churches and religious organizations among Democrats and Republicans. More Democrats than Republicans say that financial institutions are having a negative impact on the country.

Eighty-five percent of Republicans have a negative view of the national news media compared to 44 percent of Democrats.

The survey was conducted last month among 2,504 adults.

