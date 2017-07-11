Survey: Majority of Republicans say colleges, universities have negative impact on US

By Published:

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – A survey by Pew Research Center found sharp partisan views on national institutions including religious organizations, labor unions, the media, and higher education.

According to Pew, while majority of the public says colleges and universities have a positive effect on the United States, majority of Republicans and Republican leaning independents say colleges and universities are having a negative impact on the country.

Wide partisan differences over the impact of major institutions on the country

Pew Found little change in views of churches and religious organizations among Democrats and Republicans. More Democrats than Republicans say that financial institutions are having a negative impact on the country.

Eighty-five percent of Republicans have a negative view of the national news media compared to 44 percent of Democrats.

The survey was conducted last month among 2,504 adults.

Complete findings from the survey.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s