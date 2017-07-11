Schenectady getting new rail station to better connect travelers across the state

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced it’s demolishing the Schenectady rail station for a new and modern station to connect travelers to New York City, Niagara Falls and beyond.

The new station is expected to cost $23 million, with $16 million in state funding for construction costs and $2 million in state funding for engineering services and other project costs.

The project is in addition to $181 million in key rail improvement projects recently completed along the Empire Cooridor in the Capital Region.

The governor’s office says work started this spring to prepare the site for the new station, including constructing the new station platform and concourse.

“The new Schenectady Station will provide modern conveniences to rail travelers, support the continuing renaissance of the city’s downtown and create a new entryway to the community, helping connect it to the rest of the state,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This station, combined with other significant rail improvements in the area, will improve efficiency and reliability, enhancing the rail passenger experience throughout New York, and supporting our historic infrastructure investments statewide.”

Due to the construction, Amtrak passenger operations have temporarily moved to the nearby Liberty Street Parking Lot. Amtrak will continue to operate and maintain the new station on the site of the existing Amtrak station on Erie Boulevard.

Parking, bicycle, and pedestrian access will also be improved for the project.