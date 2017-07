CUPERTINO, Calif. (NEWS10) – The newest iPhone could cost a pretty penny.

Technology buffs are estimating that the iPhone 8 may cost $1,200 or more; however, others are comparing it to the less expensive current iPhone 7 that starts at $649.

Developers have created mock-ups of the phone’s touchscreen dominating the entire front side of the phone, a trend consistent with competing phones.

The redesigned iPhone is expected to launch this fall.