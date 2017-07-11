NYSP announce service arrangements for Trooper Joel Davis

Related Coverage Mother of Fort Drum solider accused of killing wife, trooper says he has PTSD

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police announced service arrangements for Trooper Joel Davis.

Davis, 36, was shot as he approached a home while responding to the report of gunfire at about 8 p.m. Sunday in the town of Theresa. Walters’ wife, 27-year-old Nichole Walters, was shot multiple times and found dead in the driveway.

New York State Police said Davis was wearing a bulletproof vest, but they believe the single shot hit him to the side of the plate. He died at a hospital at 9:23 p.m.

Calling Hours:

Friday, July 14, 2017

Law Enforcement Only 3:00PM – 4:00PM

Public 4:00PM – 8:00PM

Magrath Sports Complex

10050 Tigris River Valley Road

Fort Drum, NY 13602

Funeral Service:

Saturday, July 15, 2017

1:00 PM

Magrath Sports Complex

10050 Tigris River Valley Road

Fort Drum, NY 13602