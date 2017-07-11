Morgan McKay joined the News 10 team as the new Capitol Correspondent in June of 2017. Her work can be seen in ten television markets across the state from Buffalo to Albany.

Morgan came to New York from Bozeman, MT where she grew up and also took her first reporting job. She is already pretty familiar with snow and is used to reporting in blizzards and while climbing walls of ice with a GoPro ( no joke!).

She covered city politics while in Bozeman and her most notable stories were while covering the congressional election involving Greg Gianforte, which gained national attention. She covered city commission every Monday night and fell in love with politics. Morgan says the reason she has such a passion for these types of stories is because she likes to help break down hard to understand issues and explain how they will be directly affecting you as a resident in New York.

Morgan Mckay graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles, California with a B.A. degree in Journalism and Integrated Media with an emphasis in Broadcast. She interned at Fox 11 in Los Angeles while she was attending the university.

If you have any story tips or just want to reach out to say hello send her a message at mmckay@news10.com