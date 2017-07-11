Military crew killed in Mississippi plane crash was based at Stewart Air National Guard Base

By Published: Updated:

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CNN/NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says crew members of a military plane that crashed in Mississippi, killing 16 people on board, was based at Stewart Air National Guard Base.

Gov. Cuomo says he is saddened to learn about the crash and to keep the victim’s family in your thoughts.

The U.S. Military says the plane in question was a KC-130.

Investigators have not yet determined what led to the crash.

Authorities are currently working on finding out who was on board and notifying their families.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s