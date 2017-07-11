Military crew killed in Mississippi plane crash was based at Stewart Air National Guard Base

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CNN/NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says crew members of a military plane that crashed in Mississippi, killing 16 people on board, was based at Stewart Air National Guard Base.

Gov. Cuomo says he is saddened to learn about the crash and to keep the victim’s family in your thoughts.

The U.S. Military says the plane in question was a KC-130.

Investigators have not yet determined what led to the crash.

Authorities are currently working on finding out who was on board and notifying their families.