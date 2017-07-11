Man recovering at hospital after overnight Troy shooting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police are investigating a shooting near 6th Avenue in Troy Monday night.

Police were called just before 11:00 p.m. Monday for reports of several shots fired.

Shell casings and evidence were found near 6th Avenue between Swift and Glen Avenues.

The victim was found inside a house near the scene. He was taken to Albany Med where he is in stable condition.

Investigators spent several hours overnight combing the scene.

No arrests have been made.

News10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest details.