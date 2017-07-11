Glens Falls Civic Center getting new name

By Published: Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Civic Center is getting a new name.

The center will now be known as the Cool Insuring Arena as the Civic Center Coalition has entered into a five year naming agreement with the company.

Those involved say this is a great milestone in the history of the building which saw more than 200,000 people come through its doors last year.

The renaming is just the latest move in order to modernize the building. Nearly $3 million dollars in grant money has been invested here in the last two years in renovations.

Those involved in the renaming say this is a great opportunity to bring even more revenue to the event space.

