SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A domestic call to an apartment in Schuylerville ends in a felony rape charge.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s offcie says they got the call just before 3:30 a.m. on July 7.

After an investigation, Robert Loomis was arrested.

Police say he tried to force himself on his victim, who was injured.

Loomis is charged with rape, assault, and a violation for marijuana possession.