Circus Smirkus comes to town for its 30th year

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Circus Smirkus is back in town for its 30th anniversary “Big Top Tour” and you’ll have four chances to catch it, twice on Tuesday, and twice on Wednesday.

Circus Smirkus is a high-energy, enthusiastic show put on by some of the world’s best, and youngest circus actors.

This year’s show theme is “Midnight at the Museum.” The show takes you on an adventure through the halls of a museum at night, when everything comes alive.

The cast is comprised of kids from ages 12 to 18 from all over the world. The kids do the most daring tricks with the same polished skills as someone who has been performing for decades.

There are aerialist acts, clowns, and wire-walkers, all exploring the museum after the clock strikes midnight.

Troy Wunderle is artistic director for Circus Smirkus. He started clowning around with ringing-Bros. twenty-two years ago after attending Clown College. But for the last 20 years he has been creating and performing with Circus Smirkus.

Wunderle’s artistic imagination creates the storylines for each tour’s theme.

“We can honor 30 years of Smirkus history by doing a theme like this,” says Wunderle. “Because we can go back and create apparatus, costumes, music, and skits based on moments from the past 30 years.”

The cast of 12 to 18-year-olds travels with the tour for the entire seven weeks during the summer. When they’re not performing, they train year-round between tours. Many of the young cast members have dreams of becoming professional circus performers.

Don’t expect the circus acts to be any less impressive because of the performers age.

“We have a seven-ball juggler. We have death-defying feats in the air. We have side-splitting comedy. This is the real deal,” says Wunderle. “The energy that this youthful troupe brings to the audience is something that is unique to the Circus Smirkus.”

So head on over to the Saratoga Casino Hotel and join the circus. Two showings a day Tuesday and Wednesday, 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.