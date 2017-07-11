Albany mayor addresses sewage in the Hudson River

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan addressing the major sewage spill into the Hudson River on Tuesday.

Her statement comes as she announced an agreement to help safeguard clean drinking water in Albany.

Mayor Sheehan says there were never any spills into the river, instead “permitted discharge” that wasn’t reported to the DEC when it should have been.

“The fact that the information was not transferred in a timely manner is something that we’ve addressed,” Mayor Sheehan. “It’s unfortunate and clearly didn’t meet our standards or expectations and we’ve corrected that.”

The Albany Water Department has an automated monitoring of outflow, which means they can measure exactly how much and when sewage is discharged.