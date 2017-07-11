Albany mayor addresses sewage in the Hudson River

Web Staff Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan addressing the major sewage spill into the Hudson River on Tuesday.

Her statement comes as she announced an agreement to help safeguard clean drinking water in Albany.

Mayor Sheehan says there were never any spills into the river, instead “permitted discharge” that wasn’t reported to the DEC when it should have been.

“The fact that the information was not transferred in a timely manner is something that we’ve addressed,” Mayor Sheehan. “It’s unfortunate and clearly didn’t meet our standards or expectations and we’ve corrected that.”

The Albany Water Department has an automated monitoring of outflow, which means they can measure exactly how much and when sewage is discharged.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s