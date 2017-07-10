You now have to be 18 to play bingo in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new law that went into effect on Sunday raises the age people can play bingo in New York.

According to the New York State Gaming Commission, minors under the age of 18 are still allowed to attend, but will not be allowed to play.

Anyone 16 years or older will be able to continue providing food concession, cleaning, maintenance, and site preparation services.

The law also raises the maximum single bingo prize payout from $1,000 to $5,000.

Prior to the new law going into effect, there were no restrictions for anyone under the age of 18 from playing bingo as long as they were accompanied by an adult.