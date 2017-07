TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Collar City is getting back to work, repairing the city’s aging water lines.

Some of that work is expected to impact drivers for the next several weeks.

Starting on Wednesday, Northern Drive will be down to one lane between 5th and 8th Avenues.

Crews will be out from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and work is expected to last into early August.