Pair accused of selling drugs in Albany County arrested

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people they say were selling drugs.

Police arrested Leeann Cross, 37, and Hyland Slater, 26, following a traffic stop on Saturday. During the stop, police say they found approximately 3.5 ounces of cocaine, a quantity of Xanax, and more than $2,500 in cash.

Cross was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Police say they found an additional 6.6 grams of cocaine and drug packaging materials inside Cross’ home.

Slater was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and several vehicle and traffic infractions.

Both were arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court. Cross was released on $20,000 bond and Slater was remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

Police say the arrests stem from a month-long investigation after getting a tip that Cross was selling cocaine in Bethlehem, Coeymans, and Coxsackie.