One in 33,000 chance: Three generations all share same birthday

WCMH Published:

LITTLETON, Colo. (WCMH) — The newborn boy was born on the same day as his father and great-grandfather, resulting in an amazing stat.

Little Beauden Mathew James Eppard shares his birthday of July 1 with his dad and his great-grandfather.

“We had to keep up the tradition. He’s named after his father and great grandfather,” Connor James Eppard, Beauden’s father told KMGH. “Having him come on my birthday and my grandfather’s birthday, it’s a pretty amazing thing.”

Mathematicians say the odds of Beauden sharing his birthday with his dad and great-grandfather is about one in 33,000, and what’s more amazing, he met the day by being three weeks early.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s