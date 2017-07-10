One in 33,000 chance: Three generations all share same birthday

LITTLETON, Colo. (WCMH) — The newborn boy was born on the same day as his father and great-grandfather, resulting in an amazing stat.

Little Beauden Mathew James Eppard shares his birthday of July 1 with his dad and his great-grandfather.

“We had to keep up the tradition. He’s named after his father and great grandfather,” Connor James Eppard, Beauden’s father told KMGH. “Having him come on my birthday and my grandfather’s birthday, it’s a pretty amazing thing.”

Mathematicians say the odds of Beauden sharing his birthday with his dad and great-grandfather is about one in 33,000, and what’s more amazing, he met the day by being three weeks early.