SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two notable horse racehorses will be the latest inductees to the Hoofprints Walk of Fame at the Saratoga Race Course.

The Saratoga 150 Committee announced memorable Filly Molly Brant and Champion Horse Sun Briar will be memorialized on the Walk of Fame.

Installed in 2013, only the most prolific and notable horses to compete at Saratoga find themselves honored.

With the additions of Molly Brant and Sun Briar, the number of inductees now stands at 38.