Mom pleads guilty in crash that killed 18-month-old daughter

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The woman high on medication, who killed her own daughter in a head-on crash, pleaded guilty on Monday.

Alison Pecor, 21, pleaded guilty to first degree Vehicular Manslaughter in Saratoga County Court.

Pecor admitted she was under the influence of prescription medication while driving on Route 9N in the Town of Hadley in February. Her 18-month-old daughter Gracelynn Madison was in the backseat, but her car seat was improperly installed, according to investigators.

Pecor crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head-on.

Gracelynn died as a result of the crash. The other driver was seriously injured.

Pecor will be sentenced in September.