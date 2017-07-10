Man accused of pouring gasoline on rabbit charged with arson, animal cruelty

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department arrested a man on arson and animal cruelty charges on Saturday.

On Saturday, police and firefighters responded to a home on the 600 block of Providence Street after a report that a gas can was burning next to the home.

Upon arrival, police say the side of the home was burning and was quickly extinguished. A rear porch of the residence was also set on fire, but had burned out prior to arrival.

Police say a pet rabbit, inside its cage on the porch, was also doused with gasoline. The rabbit was not injured.

Marcus Rios, 23, who had a previous relationship with one of the victims living inside the residence, was arrested.

He was arraigned in Albany Criminal Court.