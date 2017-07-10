Large crowd comes out in support of Speedway after noise complaints

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New concerns have been raised surrounding the Albany-Saratoga Speedway after the Malta Town Board said it has received new complaints about noise.

More than 100 people raced to Malta Town Hall on Monday in support of the Albany-Saratoga Speedway. The town staple has been around since the 1960s.

Many claimed the town board is trying to change the noise ordinance and zoning, which currently exempts the speedway. As a result, races are held around 16 to 20 weeks a year on mostly Friday nights.

“The track has been here before most of us, so why would you try to take that from a community,” Jody said.

“We’re not this massive noise producing monster that apparently some people think we are,” Speedway promoter Lyle Devore said. “We hire a lot of the local children, adults, elderly adults, so we’re trying to give back as much as we can.”

Councilman Timothy Dunn said it’s not the board’s intention to close or change the Speedway. However, he said he’s recently gotten more complaints from neighbors.

“Some may be new people; some, I think, are folks that have been here,” he said. “I think one of the problems is folks had an assumption that the Speedway only operated on certain nights at certain times.”

Councilman John Hartzell said he would like to form an advisory committee to explore new complaints of the track getting louder, including concerns from the Speedway’s former operator.

“Try and get a balanced group of representatives on the committee that would be some folks from the racing industry, some folks from the home owners associations nearby, some restaurants and some businesses that are affected positively by the racetrack,” he said. “And let us know whether any kind of noise regulation is appropriate.”

No one spoke out against the Speedway during public comment.