Hoosick Falls little league fields vandalized

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The little league baseball fields in Hoosick Falls were vandalized after the organization held a tournament over the weekend.

According to the Town of Hoosick Youth Baseball & Softball, someone broke into the concession stand either late Sunday night or early Monday morning. Two doors were damaged, and police said about $100 worth of candy was stolen.

In addition, the little league said a hose on Field 1 was left on in an attempt to flood the field.

A tournament was held at the little league fields over the weekend after volunteers helped clean up the fields, which were nearly destroyed after major flooding on July 1.

Police are investigating the vandalism.