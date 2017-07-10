Free NY Learn-to-Swim programs announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced free learn-to-swim programs at State Parks this summer on Monday.

Enrollment for the Learn-to-Swim program is open to all at participating New York State parks.

Each swim program is 40 to 45 minutes in duration and participants will receive a Red Cross Learn-to-Swim Achievement Booklet and a State Parks Learn-to-Swim kit that includes a knapsack, t-shirt, and water bottle.

“New York’s park system is second to none and offers premier swimming opportunities in its lakes, ocean beaches and pools in every corner of this state. The Learn-to-Swim program is a great way for kids to become acquainted with the water and have fun in the sun safely and responsibly,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I encourage any New Yorker with eligible children to sign up for free lessons this summer.”

The following parks are participating this year:

Western New York

Allegany State Park-Quaker Area

Long Point State Park on Lake Chautauqua

Finger Lakes

Hamlin Beach State Park

Southern Tier

Chenango Valley State Park

Oquaga Creek State Park

Taughannock Falls State Park

Central New York

Cayuga Lake State Park

Mohawk Valley

Delta Lake State Park

Gilbert Lake State Park

Glimmerglass State Park

Mine Kill State Park

Verona Beach State Park

North Country

Higley Flow State Park

Keewaydin State Park

Sandy Island Beach State Park

Capital Region

Grafton Lakes State Park

Moreau Lake State Park (Registration Full)

Saratoga Spa State Park (Registration Full)

Taconic State Park – Copake Falls Area

Mid-Hudson Valley

Lake Taghkanic State Park

Lake Tiorati Beach – Harriman State Park

New York City

Riverbank State Park

Roberto Clemente State Park

Long Island

Heckscher State Park

Jones Beach State Park

Montauk Downs State Park

Wildwood State Park

Pre-registration is required for the programs. For more information on schedules and how to sign up, visit the Learn-to-Swim page.