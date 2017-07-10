Free NY Learn-to-Swim programs announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced free learn-to-swim programs at State Parks this summer on Monday.
Enrollment for the Learn-to-Swim program is open to all at participating New York State parks.
Each swim program is 40 to 45 minutes in duration and participants will receive a Red Cross Learn-to-Swim Achievement Booklet and a State Parks Learn-to-Swim kit that includes a knapsack, t-shirt, and water bottle.
“New York’s park system is second to none and offers premier swimming opportunities in its lakes, ocean beaches and pools in every corner of this state. The Learn-to-Swim program is a great way for kids to become acquainted with the water and have fun in the sun safely and responsibly,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I encourage any New Yorker with eligible children to sign up for free lessons this summer.”
The following parks are participating this year:
Western New York
- Allegany State Park-Quaker Area
- Long Point State Park on Lake Chautauqua
Finger Lakes
- Hamlin Beach State Park
Southern Tier
- Chenango Valley State Park
- Oquaga Creek State Park
- Taughannock Falls State Park
Central New York
- Cayuga Lake State Park
Mohawk Valley
- Delta Lake State Park
- Gilbert Lake State Park
- Glimmerglass State Park
- Mine Kill State Park
- Verona Beach State Park
North Country
- Higley Flow State Park
- Keewaydin State Park
- Sandy Island Beach State Park
Capital Region
- Grafton Lakes State Park
- Moreau Lake State Park (Registration Full)
- Saratoga Spa State Park (Registration Full)
- Taconic State Park – Copake Falls Area
Mid-Hudson Valley
- Lake Taghkanic State Park
- Lake Tiorati Beach – Harriman State Park
New York City
- Riverbank State Park
- Roberto Clemente State Park
Long Island
- Heckscher State Park
- Jones Beach State Park
- Montauk Downs State Park
- Wildwood State Park
Pre-registration is required for the programs. For more information on schedules and how to sign up, visit the Learn-to-Swim page.