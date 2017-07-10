Fort Drum soldier accused of killing wife, New York State Police trooper

THERESA, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. Army soldier is accused of shooting and killing a New York State Police trooper who was responding to a domestic dispute.

State police say the suspect, 32-year-old Justin Walters, surrendered without incident after the trooper and Walters’ wife were shot and killed Sunday night at a home in the town of Theresa, near the Canadian border.

State police say Trooper Joel Davis responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. He was approaching the home when he was shot once and killed.

State police say Walters’ wife, 27-year-old Nichole Walters, was also found dead at the scene.

Justin Walters is an active duty U.S. Army infantryman who is stationed at Fort Drum. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Trooper Davis, of Evans Mills, N.Y. was 36 years old. He graduated from Basic School in 2014. He is survived by his wife and three children.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says “the entire New York family grieves” for a state police trooper who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute.

In a statement early Monday morning, the Democratic governor says the death of 36-year-old Trooper Joel Davis serves as “another sad reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face each day.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

