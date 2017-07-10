Fire inside bakery freezer at Troy Market 32

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews were called to a fire in the bakery freezer of the Market 32 on Hoosick Road in Troy.

The Troy Fire Chief tells News10 ABC the fire was electrical in nature, and the food inside the freezer was lost to the fire.

The store is scheduled to open at 6:00 a.m. Monday as usual, and most of the lights in the store were back on by opening time.

Although a baker told News10 ABC the doughnuts and bagels might be late Monday morning.

News10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest information.

