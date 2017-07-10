Amazon Prime Day starts Monday night: Tips for getting the best deals

Amazon; Amazon.com
FILE - In this June 30, 2011 file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from Amazon.com in Palo Alto, Calif. Amazon aimed for Christmas in July with its much-hyped Prime Day sale on Wednesday, July 15, 2015, but some shoppers were disappointed by the offerings. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

(NEWS10) – It’s described as “Christmas in July” — Amazon Prime Day officially begins Monday night.

The 30-hour deal extravaganza starts at 9:00 p.m. Monday and runs through 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the special deals.

Amazon will roll out thousands of one-day-only limited time deals. Everything from speakers and printers, to Lacroix sparkling water and gummy bears will be available at a discount.

You can set alerts to be notified when particular deals become available through the Amazon mobile app.

So what are the best deals going to be?

“If you’re in the market for a good deal, you probably want to look at electronics,” says Hitha Hergoz, with H2 Research. “Amazon has been stocking up on televisions.”

Amazon’s big day of deals is also pushing other retailers like Walmart, Target and Kohls to up the ante and offer big deals of their own.

A word of caution for any deal seekers, experts say not every discount posted will be a steal. Consider using a cost comparison app to check how good the deal you’re getting actually is. You may find a better deal elsewhere.

