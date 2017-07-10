Albany County man sentenced for sexual contact with a child on school grounds

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – James Hockenbury, the man who admitted to having sexual contact with a child on school grounds in April, was sentenced Monday.

Hockenbury was sentenced to a 15-year state prison sentence, followed by 20 years of supervision.

The Albany County man pled guilty to the sex act, which occurred in April of 2016 on the grounds of Westmere Elementary School in Guilderland.

The victim was under eleven years old.

Hockenbury will have to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.