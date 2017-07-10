7/10 Pet Connection: Bandit

Bandit 1 ½ year old Border Collie / Lab Mix NM

Hello! I am Bandit. I am a sweet and gentle boy. I came to the shelter when the person that rescued me decided they were not able to care for me the way I deserve. I am fully house trained. I walk pretty well on leash with my easy-walk body harness. I can be a bit body sensitive, this may be related to me being lyme positive. I am on antibiotics for treatment. I seem like I may do well with other dogs, but we will see through introductions. Please consider adopting me and I promise I will be a great addition to your life.

Berkshire Humane Society 413-447-7878