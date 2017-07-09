Funeral held to honor Officer Robert Johnson

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An emotional afternoon at a funeral service honoring Officer Robert Johnson.

“I guess it’s more of a celebration of what kind of man he was, it’s sad that he’s gone but it’s great to have a person like that in the community,” said Ralph Williams, Johnson’s childhood friend.

Officer Johnson was a retired Gloversville Police officer who after 20 years of service, dedicated himself to working part time for the Fulton County Sheriff’s office and later worked for the Northville Police Department.

It’s no wonder then, that Johnson had so many friends and officers from numerous communities come to honor him Sunday afternoon.

“There’s been an overwhelming amount of support from the community. Not just from law enforcement but from other public safety; just people from the community who have come out to support and pay their respects,” said Marc Porter, Gloversville Police Chief.

Officer Johnson died tragically after assisting a driver who hit a deer along Route 30 in the hamlet of Northampton. He was struck by another vehicle driving by and was killed instantly. His funeral was held at Gloversville Middle School where hundreds came to honor a man who colleagues and friends described as a model police officer and a true family man.

“He had great love of human kind and he poured out through everyone who knew him and he became friends with felt like they were family,” said Joseph Sise, NY State Supreme Court Justice, 4th Judicial District.

Officer Johnson leaves behind a wife, several daughters, and a son.

“He was a family man. He was a devoted husband and a father. You could see where his priorities laid. His family comes first,” Porter said.