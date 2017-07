COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local bridge that was closed all weekend will reopen Monday morning.

The Cohoes Waterford Bridge will open to traffic starting at 6 a.m. Monday.

But, this isn’t the last time the bridge will be shut down.

It will be closed every weekend in July, starting at 8 p.m. on Fridays.

Drivers will have to take the 112th Street Bridge and the 126th Street Bridge as a detour.

Crews are working to build a new bridge carrying Route 32 over the Mohawk River.