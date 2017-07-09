AMBER Alert issued for 21-month-old Massachusetts toddler

CHICOPEE, Mass (NEWS10) — The Massachusetts State Police, on behalf of the Chicopee Police Department, has issued Amber Alert for a 21-month old girl boy, taken from his mother’s home early Sunday morning.

State Police say Jandel Calcorzi was taken from his mother’s home on Springfield Street in Chicopee by father Joshua Calcorzi around 1:15 a.m. Sunday following a violent domestic assault.

Jandel Calcorzi is described as a white man with long blonde hair, blue eyes, approximately 2’6″ tall, and weighing approximately 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and diaper.

Joshua Calcorzi is described as a 24-year-old, white male with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’8″, and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has a full sleeve of tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and dark basketball shorts.

State Police say Joshua left the home on foot. It’s not known what type of transportation he may have used afterward. Employees of private or public transportation services should be on the lookout. Joshua is from Pennsylvania.

If you have seen either Jandel or Joshua, or have information as to their whereabouts, please contact Sergeant Detective Brett Nichols of the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1731 or dial 911.