Schenectady man arrested for criminal sex act

GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Columbia County Sheriff David P. Bartlett reports that Investigators arrested Schenectady man, Logan Burnett, Saturday at approximately 11:30 a.m. charging him with a criminal sexual act.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on May 31, 2017 into a report of a sexual offense occurring in the Town of Ghent between 2011 and 2014. The victim at the time of the incidents was between 7 and 9 years old. The Sheriff’s Office became aware of the abuse after a family member reported it.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit began the investigation, resulting in the arrest of 20 year old Logan Burnett of Schenectady. The criminal sexual act also includes a felony.

Burnett was arraigned in Ghent Town Court and he is scheduled to appear back in court on July 10, 2017.

The investigation is continuing and if there are any other potential victims, please contact Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 518-828-3344.