Saratoga Springs upcoming road closures July 10-13

Web Staff Published:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Per press release:

“Saratoga Springs DPW advises that road work will be performed during the week of July 10th at the following locations:

Monday, 7/10: Franklin St. between Washington St and Division St

Tuesday, 7/11, Division St between Clinton St and Beekman St
                       Pearl St. between Van Dorn St. and Seward ST

Weds, 7/12, Franklin St. between Washington St to Division St
                             Cobb Alley from Beekman St to S. Franklin St

Thurs, 7/13 ;Division St between Clinton St and Beekman St
                          Pearl St. between Van Dorn St. and Seward ST

As always, construction circumstances or changing weather conditions could cause revisions to this schedule.”

