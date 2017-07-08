Saratoga Springs upcoming road closures July 10-13

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Per press release:
“Saratoga Springs DPW advises that road work will be performed during the week of July 10th at the following locations:
Monday, 7/10: Franklin St. between Washington St and Division St
Tuesday, 7/11, Division St between Clinton St and Beekman St
Pearl St. between Van Dorn St. and Seward ST
Weds, 7/12, Franklin St. between Washington St to Division St
Cobb Alley from Beekman St to S. Franklin St
Thurs, 7/13 ;Division St between Clinton St and Beekman St
Pearl St. between Van Dorn St. and Seward ST
As always, construction circumstances or changing weather conditions could cause revisions to this schedule.”