Large sewage spills in Hudson River near Albany and Troy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’ve recently gone boating, swimming or fishing in the Hudson River you could have been exposed to unsafe levels of municipal sewage in both Albany and Troy.

The Albany Water Commissioner confirmed to me workers failed to report large sewage spills in the Hudson River over the past two weeks.

Also, Troy’s City Council President, Carmella Mantello is requesting a public meeting to discuss the violation of a state law on sewage reports.

According to the Sewage Right to Know Law, sewer system operators are required to report spills to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) within two hours and to the public within four hours.

Between June 23 and July 2, there were 10 spills in the city of Albany, none of them reported to the DEC until last night.

During that time, four million gallons of sewage leaked into the Hudson River near the Port of Albany, mostly caused by heavy rainfall.

Albany Water Commissioner, Joe Coffey admits his department violated the law.

He said the person who usually files the reports was off for several days. But, they’ve adjusted their reporting procedure so it doesn’t happen again.

“It was really human error on our part, that’s my responsibility to make sure we have systems in place that if there is a primary way that we report these that we need a backup,” said Coffey.

A spokesperson from the DEC said they have the right to pursue actions against cities that fail to comply with the reporting requirements.

The maximum penalty for violating the state law is just over $37,000 per day.

The city of Troy has not returned phone calls at this time.