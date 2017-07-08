Hoosick Falls Little League tournament takes the field after recent severe flooding

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s hard to believe the softball fields were underwater just one week ago. But, the people of Hoosick Falls stepped up to the plate to make this very special tournament happen.

The Hoosick Falls Little League Softball tournament kicked off Saturday morning despite recent severe flooding.

“I’m just thrilled that the girls get to play, you know if we couldn’t play here we would’ve found someplace else to play just to make sure that the girls got to play,” said Ted Senecal, President of Hoosick Falls Youth Baseball and Softball Program.

The Little League fields sustained some of the most severe storm damage after the flood; water levels peaked at eight feet.

The water level actually reached the top of some of the dugouts.

Softball teams from as far as Dalton, Massachusetts came out to play in the highly anticipated tournament on Saturday. Families say they would’ve been very disappointed if the games were called off.

“I thought there was no way we were going to play today. I actually saw some pictures on Facebook and it looked like the water was up the dugouts halfway at least and we thought we would never play,” said Jennifer Belcher, parent of one of the participants.

Luckily, with the help of many volunteers and players, the fields were dried and cleaned in just one week’s time and the town of Hoosick Falls welcomed hundreds to the area for the biggest Little League tournament in town.