Handgun recovered on Third Street in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 32-year-old Albany man, Gerald Green, has been charged with handgun possession following a search warrant on Third Street in Albany.

On Saturday, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of Third Street as a result of an ongoing investigation. Officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, two pairs of brass knuckles and a quantity of marijuana inside of the residence.

Green was taken into custody inside of the home and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of criminal possession of marijuana.

He was arraigned Saturday morning in the Albany City Criminal Court and was released.