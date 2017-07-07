UPDATE: Former Howard Johnson’s demolition continues Friday after fire

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – What is left of the old Howard Johnson’s has been reduced to rubble.

Demolition crews got to work around 9 p.m. Thursday night and they’ll be back Friday morning to finish the job.

Many people are still curious though as to how this fire could have started.

The heavy flames broke out around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters worked tirelessly for some three to four hours to get the massive fire under control.

Temperatures were at about 80 degrees at that point.

While some say it’s about time the eye sore came down, others are sad to see a part of their childhood gone for good.