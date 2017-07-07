Tractor trailer jackknifes in guard rail, lane closures on I-90 near Exits B1 and B2

(Photo Credit: Samantha DiMascio, NEWS10 ABC)

NORTH CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A tractor trailer has jackknifed into guard rails causing an accident on I-90 – Berkshire Connector westbound between Exit B2 (Taconic Parkway – Rte 295) and Exit B1 (Hudson – Rensselaer, US9 – I-90W) starting at 6:00 a.m.

Driver said a herd of deer ran out in front of him, he slammed on brakes and jackknifed.

New York State Police responsible for that portion of the interstate confirm there are no injuries just lane closures in each direction during the clean up and safety restoration process.

Traffic was cleared by 6:45 a.m.

