ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Three men are facing weapons possession charges after police say they found an illegal handgun at a traffic stop.

Albany Police stooped a car on Clinton Avenue and during that stop they say they found a loaded handgun and marijuana.

The driver Lamont White is facing several charges including possession of a weapon, driving without a license, and possession of marijuana.

Two passengers Justin Smith and Tyrone Herbert were charged with weapon possession.